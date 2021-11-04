'Terrible lapse in judgment': Raiders' interim head coach speaks to Ruggs crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players are reacting to the news of a deadly crash involving former teammate Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs is accused of drinking and driving at more than 150 miles per hour before hitting another car and killing the young woman driving it.

The team held a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday and met late last night through Zoom to discuss the car crash.

With practice resuming today, it was the first time they were able to meet in person about it.

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia had an emotional opening statement, saying the Raiders love Ruggs and also making note of the gravity of the situation.

Bisaccia say that Ruggs made a bad decision and it has now altered his life. He also says there's no handbook for dealing with these kinds of things and the raiders are focused on leaning upon each other.

His full opening remarks were as follows:

First of all, we want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. A person lost their life yesterday morning and we think it’s important to keep the focus on that as we talk about this tragic event. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family. That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. It’s a terrible lapse in judgment of the most horrific kind, it’s something that he will have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life.

Raiders are no strangers to dealing with adversity as they did have to navigate through Jon Gruden resigning last month.

Las Vegas will travel to new jersey this week to take on the New York Giants for Week 9 of the NFL season.