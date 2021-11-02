Metro PD: Raiders' Henry Ruggs III to face charges for deadly DUI crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is reported to have been involved in a deadly crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Police first reported the crash at about 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Valley Pkwy.

LVMPD still on scene- road closures remain in place. Officers say they’ll likely be here “a couple more hours.” Investigators seen taking bags of apparent evidence away from one of the vehicles. https://t.co/WN8W1sdfOy pic.twitter.com/Df1uhUs6UW — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) November 2, 2021

The two-car crash closed Rainbow Blvd. for several hours. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified Ruggs as one of the drivers involved in the collision. He will be charged with DUI resulting in death, according to police.

Police confirmed Ruggs' Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with a Toyota Rav4.

First responders arrived at the scene of the crash to find the Toyota on fire and one person deceased inside. According to police, investigators believe the front end of Ruggs' Corvette collided with the rear end of the Toyota.

Ruggs remained on scene after the crash and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs was Las Vegas Raiders' first-ever draft pick and is currently in his second year with the team. He was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after finishing his career at the University of Alabama ranked third in program history for touchdown receptions.

In his second season, Ruggs has been making a name for himself as one of the Raiders' top wide receivers. Not even halfway through the 2021 season, he'd eclipsed his 2020 total receiving yards.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, police stated. 13 Action News is working to confirm more information about the crash with local law enforcement and will update this report as new details come to light.

