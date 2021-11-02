Watch
Serious crash closes portion of Rainbow Boulevard in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious crash in the west part of town early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a serious crash in the west part of town early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway at about 3:40 a.m. with reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Fatal detectives were requested to the scene for the investigation as Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Valley Parkway was closed due to debris and vehicles in the road.

