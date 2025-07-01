Las Vegas Valley severe weather causing power outages, flight delays and property damage

UPDATE | 5:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to downed power lines and scattered property damage, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reminding drivers to treat powerless intersections as a four-way stop.

If you can, avoid driving on the roadways.

UPDATE | 5:00 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 5:30 p.m.

Channel 13 severe weather updates at 5 PM + losing power mid-air

Severe weather updates on Channel 13 + losing power mid-air

NV Energy reports more than 35,000 customers are without power as of 5 p.m.

UPDATE | 4:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The amount of impacted customers affected by power outages has reached more than 30,000, according to NV Energy.

Video of wind gusts on Pecos Drive & Las Vegas Boulevard

Wing gusts on Pecos & Las Vegas Blvd on July 1, 2025

(Video: babykhaled702)

UPDATE | 4:00 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a the Dust Storm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 5 p.m.

The NWS advises drivers to pull over to the side of the road if they are in an area with sudden zero visibility.

Once safely pulled over, drivers should turn off their lights and take their foots off the brakes.

Officials urge infants, elderly and people with respiratory issues should take more precautions.

National Weather Service

The Federal Aviation Administration said there are ground and departure delays at Harry Reid International Airport due to the severe weather.

NV Energy reported outages in Clark County: 27,000+ as of 4 p.m.

UPDATE | 3:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 4:45 p.m.

NV Energy reported outages in Clark County: 24,000+ as of 3:55 p.m.

UPDATE | 3:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 3:45 p.m.

According to NV Energy, as of 3:30 p.m., there are more than 20,000 customers reporting power outages across Clark County.

Meteorologist Linh Truong breaks down the severe weather warning

Tracking the Severe T-Storm Warning on July 1, 2025

UPDATE | 3:00 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to NV Energy, as of 3 p.m., there are more than 18,000 customers reporting power outages across Clark County.

For the most up-to-date power outages, view NV Energy's outage map here.

UPDATE | 2:42 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 3:30 p.m.

Wind video blowing shingles off a condo roof in North Las Vegas

Wind video in North Las Vegas on July 1, 2025

National Weather Service

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuesday, July 1 until 2:45 p.m.

The alert is for most of the Las Vegas Valley, but not so much for the amount of rain but more so for extremely high wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

These gusts have been observed at the North Las Vegas Airport and in Henderson. There is also a lot of blowing dust.

If you've been outside recently, you may have already noticed the sprinkles and a large band of storms stretching from the eastern California deserts moving north through the valley.

The NWS advises people to take shelter indoors and move to the lowest level and away from windows.