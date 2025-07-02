'Large number' of farm animals believed dead in fire amid High Wind Warning in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wind-whipped fire quickly spread through the area known as Nellis Farms amid dramatic weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the area near 3084 North Nellis Blvd. at approximately 4:40 p.m., according to information from the Clark County Fire Department.

This happened amid multiple severe weather warnings for Clark County, including alerts for high winds and severe thunderstorms.

Arriving fire crews quickly called for a heightened response, noting "flames rapidly spreading to nearby vehicles and utility trailers due to high winds."

In an initial search of nearby structures, crews determined no civilians were inside or in harm's way, and firefighters were quickly able to suppress the flames to prevent further spread, officials stated.

"Tragically, a large number of farm animals are believed to have perished in the fire," officials stated, adding that Clark County Animal Control also responded to offer support.

CCFD says the fire was brought under control within 3 minutes of crews arriving. As of 5:13 p.m., firefighters are still on scene to monitor for any hot spots.

Officials say no injuries to civilians or fire personnel have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"This remains an active incident, and further information will be released as it becomes available," a CCFD spokesperson wrote.