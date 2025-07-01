Las Vegas Valley under Severe T-Storm Warning, Dust Storm Warning; power outages reported

UPDATE | 4:00 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a the Dust Storm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 5 p.m.

The NWS advises drivers to pull over to the side of the road if they are in an area with sudden zero visibility.

Once safely pulled over, drivers should turn off their lights and take their foots off the brakes.

Officials urge infants, elderly and people with respiratory issues should take more precautions.

National Weather Service

The Federal Aviation Administration said there are ground and departure delays at Harry Reid International Airport due to the severe weather.

NV Energy reported outages in Clark County: 27,000+ as of 4 p.m.

UPDATE | 3:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 4:45 p.m.

NV Energy reported outages in Clark County: 24,000+ as of 3:55 p.m.

UPDATE | 3:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 3:45 p.m.

According to NV Energy, as of 3:30 p.m., there are more than 20,000 customers reporting power outages across Clark County.

Meteorologist Linh Truong breaks down the severe weather warning

Tracking the Severe T-Storm Warning on July 1, 2025

UPDATE | 3:00 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to NV Energy, as of 3 p.m., there are more than 18,000 customers reporting power outages across Clark County.

For the most up-to-date power outages, view NV Energy's outage map here.

UPDATE | 2:42 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clark County for Tuesday, July 1 until 3:30 p.m.

Wind video blowing shingles off a condo roof in North Las Vegas

Wind video in North Las Vegas on July 1, 2025

National Weather Service

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuesday, July 1 until 2:45 p.m.

The alert is for most of the Las Vegas Valley, but not so much for the amount of rain but more so for extremely high wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

These gusts have been observed at the North Las Vegas Airport and in Henderson. There is also a lot of blowing dust.

If you've been outside recently, you may have already noticed the sprinkles and a large band of storms stretching from the eastern California deserts moving north through the valley.

The NWS advises people to take shelter indoors and move to the lowest level and away from windows.