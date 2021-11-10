Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs no-show in court, judge calls his behavior 'compliant'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was a no-show in court on Wednesday morning as lawyers appeared before a judge on his behalf.

The judge says Ruggs has been "compliant."

The defense was granted a Dec. 8 hearing to decide whether records of Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, can be produced.

It's a decision that could affect the felony charges Ruggs faces of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kilgo-Washington was injured in the crash.

Ruggs is on house arrest. Previously, he was ordered by a judge to be tested for alcohol four times each day. As part of his bail conditions, Riggs was ordered to surrender his passport to a defense attorney and he cannot drive.

Prosecutors are expected to formally charge Ruggs with two felony counts of DUI and reckless driving.

Police say Ruggs was driving 156 miles per hour before the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he's received a lot of emails about bringing animal cruelty charges against Ruggs. I’m a dog lover but the State of Nevada doesn’t allow it," said Wolfson.

Tintor’s funeral will be held at St Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on 3950 Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road on Thursday at noon followed by burial services at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

Friends have also organized a memorial walk in honor of Tintor and Max for Saturday morning at 10:30 at Town Square.

