Questions raised in high profile DUI cases

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — High profile DUI cases raise a lot questions when the defendant is a celebrity, college or professional athlete, off duty police officer, or the super wealthy. We've seen several tragic cases here in Las Vegas in the past few years.

Our district attorney is once again calling for tougher sentencing and even defense lawyers say there needs to be change.

"When you're driving under the influence, you're a potential killer!" said Sandy Heverly of Stop DUI back in 2018.

D.A. Steve Wolfson agrees and has argued for stronger laws to hold drunk drivers accountable.

"Well, we tried months ago," Wolfson said at a press briefing this week. "We filed murder charges in a case very similar to this where there was excessive and reckless driving. But the Nevada Supreme Court said that was inappropriate and we accept that."

Wolfson says his office receives scores of DUI cases every week, and five prosecutors who do nothing but DUI cases. He hopes to bring stronger penalties up in the next legislative session.

"A person makes a choice minutes or hours before the collision to consume alcohol and then drive recklessly," says Wolfson. "That person faces a lesser punishment than a person who's convicted of murder, who may decide to kill somebody in just a few moments."

DUI defense attorney Chip Siegel disagrees.

"You don't see many DUI deaths where the person only serves the minimum two years," says Siegel. "Those are usually reserved for the substantial bodily harm cases."

Siegel says 5 to 8 years is typical. And 10 to life if the defendant had previous dui convictions.

Another element in play in the Ruggs case is where he came from and how much he drank before driving.

"The evidence suggests that he was coming from Top Golf," says Wolfson. "And then I think that there is some evidence to suggest after Topgolf, they went over to a friend's house."

But in Nevada, none of that matters because we don't have what's called a "Dram Shop law"--which is designed to ensure establishments that sell alcohol do so responsibly.

Siegel says most states have some form of this law where, "You should have known you can't serve him anymore, and because you kept serving him alcohol at a point where a person knew he was too drunk, you bear responsibility for what happened next."

Meaning businesses and hosts could be sued for millions.

While not DUI cases, a Top Golf location in Texas is being sued by several customers who were alegedly injured while over intoxicated.

Why is Nevada one of the few states lacking such law?

"I would say because we are such a big tourism state," says Siegel. "And we have casinos, we have bars, people come to Vegas, I mean, it's adult Disneyland. And that's part of the image that we have. So that's probably the reason politically why we don't have the Dram Shop laws."

In most situations, no matter how intoxicated a person becomes, or how many drinks a bartender serves, a business cannot be held liable for any injuries or damages caused by that conduct. Nevada law does allow social hosts who supply alcohol to minors to be held liable for damage caused by the minor's intoxication.

"I've been saying this for my entire career that if we really wanted to get serious about things, we need to partner with the community to make it safer." says Siegel.

Nevada is one of only eight states without dram shop laws. The others are Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, South Dakota and Virginia.

"And in this sense," says Siegel, "partnering means you go to their casinos, you go to the bars, you go to the Top Golfs and you say, 'Look, you have an obligation to keep all of us safe'".

These high profile DUI cases always raise questions about justice. Are the cases drawn out, delaying justice for victim families? Siegel says it's very typical for DUI cases involving a felony to take 2 to 3 years no matter who the defendant is.