Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III to stay on house arrest; to have alcohol monitoring 24/7

KTNV/Alyssa Bethencourt
Henry Ruggs III appears in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Nov. 22 2021
Henry Ruggs III court appearance November 22 2021
Posted at 8:57 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 11:58:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henry Ruggs III will remain on house arrest and now have to wear an ankle monitor that tests his alcohol level.

The former Las Vegas Raiders player appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday after he missed a daily alcohol test as part of his fatal DUI case following a Nov. 2 crash that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor.

Per the conditions of his release since posting bail, Ruggs had to undergo alcohol testing multiple times a day. However, he missed one which led to the revised terms.

The state says it appears he’s done a fairly good job except for this one incident, but that future violations of any kind should not be tolerated.

A representative for the alcohol monitoring device, which is a handheld portable breathalyzer that he’s instructed to have with him at all times, told the court that Ruggs’ device was online at the time of the missed test, meaning that he should have gotten the alert for the breathalyzer test.

Ruggs’ attorneys David Chesnoff said the instructions are given right after he was arrested. He gave his personal cell phone number and had no idea that the police were going to keep his phone. When he was made aware that was an issue, Ruggs provided a different number.

