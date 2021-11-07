Church service, fundraiser held for crash victim Tina Tintor in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family, friends and community members gathered on Sunday for a church service and fundraiser for Tina Tintor.

The 23-year-old was killed last week in a crash involving now ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Riggs III on Rainbow Boulevard.

Sunday’s gathering was held at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox church on Jones Boulevard where a person close to the church says funds were collected for Tintor during a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

Those who knew Tintor also held a candlelight vigil last week after Tuesday’s crash.

“She was only 23 years old,” said Mary Vogle, a former co-worker. “Didn’t even live half her life. And now it’s gone — taken away senselessly.”

Those who knew her say she was witty and always there with a joke to boost everyone’s mood.

“Every time I look back and think about her, I just see her smile and I see good times,” said Ryder Hankins, who worked with Tintor in the past. “We would laugh in the check stands together. The unbearable eight-hour shifts — we would laugh and it would feel like nothing because she was there.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honor of Tintor and her dog Max, who also died in the crash.

Ruggs is facing charges that include DUI causing death and reckless driving from the incident.