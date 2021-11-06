Candlelight vigil for Tina Tintor gives us a better look at a life lost

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tina Tintor, the victim in the deadly crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs III, was remembered by her peers during a candlelight vigil Friday.

“She was only 23 years old,” said Mary Vogle, a former co-worker. “Didn’t even live half her life. And now it’s gone—taken away senselessly.”

She was the kind of daughter who helped her parents around the house however she could. If it meant helping to pay bills, she would do it.

And that kindness was not lost on anyone.

“It was just a complete shock,” Patrick Lafleur, another former co-worker. “Absolute shock.”

Those who knew her say she was witty and always there with a joke to boost everyone’s mood.

“Every time I look back and think about her, I just see her smile and I see good times,” said Ryder Hankins, who worked with Tintor in the past. “We would laugh in the check stands together. The unbearable eight-hour shifts—we would laugh and it would feel like nothing because she was there.”

“She was a good person,” said Vogl. “She always seemed to have a good attitude at work. She always seemed to care about everybody.”

She cared, and it shows.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see everyone come out,” said Lafleur. “It’s unfortunate that it had to be in these circumstances, but we’re all family. We all loved her. It’s amazing to see everyone here to support her.”

“It’s not going to bring her back,” said Vogl. “And her family has a gigantic hole in their heart and it’s just not going to be replaced by anything.”

Henry Ruggs III’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10.

