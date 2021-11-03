'This is concerning': Andrew Bennett talks dangers of speeding on Las Vegas roadways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Andrew Bennett, with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, spoke to 13 Action News on Wednesday about the dangers of speeding on Las Vegas roads.

Bennett explained the importance of not driving while impaired Tuesday and Wednesday he addressed the speeding dangers in the valley after ex-Raiders Henry Ruggs III was reportedly driving 156 mph before crashing on Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday.

Report: Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before deadly Las Vegas crash

Watch the full interview in the player above.