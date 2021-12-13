Las Vegas nonprofit helps remember woman, dog killed in Henry Ruggs' crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hearts Alive Village has unveiled a new mural to honor Tina Tintor, the woman who lost her life in a crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The 23-year-old didn’t survive the November crash along with her golden retriever Max.

Sunday, the new mural was unveiled is in the lobby at the animal clinic and pet food bank.

"We are so humbled and grateful to Tina Tinotor’s family for taking such a horrible tragedy and to create a legacy for Tina and Max to help other animals and people,” said Hearts Alive Village executive director Christy Stevens.

The nonprofit organization says access to affordable care is its mission.

In addition to being the largest pet food bank in Las Vegas, the team also offers programs and resources which support families with animals.