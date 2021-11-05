Las Vegas woman suing Raiders Damon Arnette over hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a spotlight on the Las Vegas Raiders, another player is facing questions regarding his driving.

Defensive back Damon Arnette is being sued by a woman who said she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last year.

According to court documents the crash happened on Bermuda Road near St. Rose Parkway near the team's headquarters on Oct. 14, 2020.

Yaneth Coromoto Casique alleges she had injuries to her head, shoulder, neck, and back and was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 5 and is seeking $92,091.23 in damages. The Raiders are also listed on the complaint.

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY

Casique says she was driving north on Bermuda Road when, according to the lawsuit, Arnette’s SUV struck her car going about 65 mph and continued on to the Raiders HQ.

Police reports show Henderson police ticketed Arnette with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and improper lane change.