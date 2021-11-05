Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas woman suing Raiders Damon Arnette over hit-and-run crash

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Raiders Steelers Football
car lawuit.PNG
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 15:14:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a spotlight on the Las Vegas Raiders, another player is facing questions regarding his driving.

Defensive back Damon Arnette is being sued by a woman who said she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last year.

According to court documents the crash happened on Bermuda Road near St. Rose Parkway near the team's headquarters on Oct. 14, 2020.

OTHER RAIDERS NEWS: Full coverage of fatal suspected DUI crash involving former Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

Yaneth Coromoto Casique alleges she had injuries to her head, shoulder, neck, and back and was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 5 and is seeking $92,091.23 in damages. The Raiders are also listed on the complaint.

car lawuit.PNG

Casique says she was driving north on Bermuda Road when, according to the lawsuit, Arnette’s SUV struck her car going about 65 mph and continued on to the Raiders HQ.

Police reports show Henderson police ticketed Arnette with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and improper lane change.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH