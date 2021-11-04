Raiders sign wide receiver Dillon Stoner after releasing Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days after losing one of their star wide receivers, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed undrafted free agent Dillon Stoner.

The team announced the signing Thursday. It comes after releasing wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was arrested Tuesday. Ruggs is accused of driving impaired at speeds in excess of 150 mph prior to a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

A native of Tulsa, Stoner played 52 games in five years at Oklahoma State University with a total of 191 receptions for 2,3 78 yards and 17 touchdowns in his college career.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in May and spent the first part of the 2021 season on the Raiders' practice squad.