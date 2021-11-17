Court hearing scheduled Wednesday, Ruggs’ lawyers say firemen didn’t try to put out fire in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers for Henry Ruggs will be back in court on Wednesday.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said “firemen did not attempt to extinguish the fire at Ms.Tintor’s vehicle for approximately 20 minutes at which time the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.” The court filing does not identify their witness.

Erik Pappa, a spokesman for Clark County, was quick to respond to the accusations saying there were "no delays in response or in the attack of the fire."

Pappa went on to say, “the captain on the scene reported that the vehicle was fully involved in fire upon arrival and the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside.”

Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph while intoxicated with his girlfriend as a passenger in his Corvette.

Test results revealed his blood-alcohol level was 0.16% at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Despite the evidence, Ruggs’ attorneys have said time and time again they plan to conduct their own investigation.

“We have a constitution, we have a rule of law. and my job and my partner, Mr. Schonfeld’s job is to examine the facts and let the truth come out,” Chesnoff said.

Last Wednesday, prosecutors filed additional felony charges of driving under the influence causing substantial injury and misdemeanor gun possession against ruggs.

Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty of DUI causing death and felony reckless driving.

Ruggs is currently on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas Justice Court.