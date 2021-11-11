Ruggs' lawyers allege firefighters had time to put out blaze that engulfed Tintor's car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers representing Henry Ruggs III accused firefighters of failing to act quickly enough to put out a fatal vehicle fire.

In new court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by 13 Action News, Ruggs' attorneys allege firefighters “were in a position to extinguish the vehicle fire while it was in its infancy stages and failed to do so.”

The fiery crash on Nov. 2 resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Ruggs, 22, was cut from the Las Vegas Raiders and now faces multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors allege Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette at 156 mph seconds before the crash and had a blood alcohol content of .16 — twice the legal limit. According to an arrest report, Ruggs was traveling northbound on Rainbow Blvd. near Spring Valley Pkwy. when he crashed into the back of Tintor's Toyota RAV-4, which burst into flames. Multiple witnesses attempted to pull Tintor from the vehicle, but she was trapped inside and died at the scene. Ruggs sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told Ruggs' attorneys they heard the crash and went to investigate, according to court filings. The witness stated they didn't see firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze until approximately 20 minutes after the crash happened, at which point Tintor's vehicle was completely engulfed.

Using this account as evidence, Ruggs' attorneys filed a subpoena requesting Clark County Fire Department communications, photos and videos related to the crash, arguing the information could be exculpatory evidence in their client's case.

