Clark County coroner releases cause of death for woman killed in Henry Ruggs’ crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has determined that 23-year-old Tina Tintor died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2.

A spokesperson for the county released the cause of death update on Tuesday.

The coroner also noted that other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right-sided ribs, left forearm and a left hemothorax. The manner of her death was ruled accidental.

Tintor was killed in a crash last month on Rainbow Boulevard that involved former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The coroner's office wrote "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Tintor’s family and friends at this difficult time" along with Tuesday's cause of death update.