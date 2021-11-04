Family of woman who died in Henry Ruggs III-involved crash shares statement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a woman who died in a car crash involving then-Las Vegas Raiders football player Henry Ruggs III says they are devastated.

An attorney representing the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor released a statement on Thursday saying in part, "Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life."

Tintor died after the crash on Tuesday morning, and Ruggs faces felony charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving related to the crash.

The full statement on behalf of the family reads:

Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.

The Tintor family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace. No further statements will be made from the family at this time.