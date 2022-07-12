Las Vegas judge denies motion to suppress Henry Ruggs' blood test results

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were unsuccessful in their attempt to get his blood test results thrown out of court.

In a hearing Tuesday at Las Vegas Justice Court, a judge denied the motion by his defense team.

EXPLAINER: Here's why medical records are so important in the Henry Ruggs deadly DUI case

Prosecutors say the blood test results show Ruggs had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into Tina Tintor's SUV last November. Investigators said Ruggs was speeding at 156 mph at the time of the crash that killed Tintor and her dog, Max.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, who are representing Ruggs, argued that police didn't have a legal reason to ask for a warrant to obtain Ruggs' blood, the Associated Press reported.

KTNV/Alyssa Bethencourt Henry Ruggs III appears in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Nov. 22 2021

In a document obtained by the AP, Ruggs' lawyers argued that "true probable cause did not exist."

"The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs's involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol," they wrote.

That motion was denied, as was a previous motion to block prosecutors from obtaining medical records for Ruggs girlfriend, who was injured in the crash.

MORE: Full coverage of fatal suspected DUI crash involving Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

Ruggs faces felony DUI and reckless driving charges, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in state prison — but potentially more than 50 — if he's convicted. He was also charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police said they found a loaded gun in the wreckage of his Chevrolet Corvette.

He is on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor that tests his alcohol level.