Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Ruggs’ case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Kiara Kilgo-Washington’s attorney didn't immediately respond Friday to messages about whether they'll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. A preliminary evidence hearing in the crash is scheduled for June 16 in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Ruggs was released by the Raiders hours after the wreck. He faces mandatory prison time if he’s convicted of felony DUI. Prosecutors say his blood-alcohol level was twice the Nevada legal limit when his Corvette slammed into another car last November on a city street, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor.