Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Ruggs’ case

Steve Marcus/AP
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, on Nov. 3, 2021. A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November. Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday, May 13, 2022, to messages about whether he'll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court the April 27 ruling about Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington's medical files. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 19:19:38-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Kiara Kilgo-Washington’s attorney didn't immediately respond Friday to messages about whether they'll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. A preliminary evidence hearing in the crash is scheduled for June 16 in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Ruggs was released by the Raiders hours after the wreck. He faces mandatory prison time if he’s convicted of felony DUI. Prosecutors say his blood-alcohol level was twice the Nevada legal limit when his Corvette slammed into another car last November on a city street, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

