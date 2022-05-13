NFL announces full 2022 Las Vegas Raiders regular season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The road to the Super Bowl is finally here for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL released the regular season schedule for the Raiders and the other 31 teams on Thursday.

For the hometown Raiders, this marks their third season playing home games at Allegiant Stadium and will start on Week 2 versus the Arizona Cardinals. It also includes matchups against division rivals Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers along with visits from the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and long-time rivals (and former neighbors during the Raiders' Oakland days) San Francisco 49ers. All home games are scheduled at Allegiant Stadium.

Unlike last year when they had 9 home games, the Raiders will find themselves on the road for 9 games this season.

FULL 2022 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: at LA Chargers (Sept. 11, 1:25 p.m.)

Week 2: vs Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 18, 1:25 p.m.)

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans (Sept. 25, 10:00 a.m.)

Week 4: vs Denver Broncos (Oct. 2, 1:25 p.m.)

Week 5: at Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 10, 5:15 p.m.)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs Houston Texans (Oct. 23, 1:05 p.m.)

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints (Oct. 30, 10:00 a.m.)

Week 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Nov. 6, 10:00 a.m.)

Week 10: vs Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 13, 1:05 p.m.)

Week 11: at Denver Broncos (Nov. 20, 1:05 p.m.)

Week 12: at Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 27, 1:05 p.m.)

Week 13: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 4, 1:25 p.m.)

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 8, 5:15 p.m.)

Week 15: vs New England Patriots (Dec. 18, 5:20 p.m.)

Week 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 24, 5:15 p.m.)

Week 17: vs San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 1, 1:05 p.m.)

Week 18: vs Kansas City Chiefs (TBD - Jan. 7 or 8)

On top of the regular season, Raiders fans also got to know their teams preseason opponents:

Hall of Fame Game: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Aug. 4, 5:00 p.m.)

Preseason Week 1: vs Minnesota Vikings (TBD)

Preseason Week 2: at Miami Dolphins (TBD)

Preseason Week 3: New England Patriots (TBD)

