Preliminary hearing for former Raider Henry Ruggs III moved again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The preliminary hearing for former Las Vegas Raiders' player Henry Ruggs III has been delayed again and has been pushed back to May.

This will be the sixth time it has been rescheduled.

It has been over a year since the crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog Max.

Police said Ruggs was under the influence and driving over 150 mph when he crashed into Tintor around 3:40 a.m. on November 2, 2021 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

The vehicles burst into flames and Tintor and her dog were pinned inside the vehicle where they died.

KTNV The scene of the crash that led to the arrest of former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III

Right now, attorneys are still debating which judge should hear the case.

Last month, Judge Joe Bonaventure recused himself from the case and the case would be transferred to Judge Harmony Letizia.

He told the court he had to step down from the case due to previous comments he had made during his run for re-election.

This comes after Ruggs' attorneys petitioned to have the case moved to Bonaventure who oversees the DUI court.

At the time, his attorneys said Ruggs was being singled out for being the only DUI case to still be presided over by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman.

Ruggs' defense attorneys said Bonaventure shouldn't have recused himself since the case was moved to him and cited several rules and previous case rulings as to why he should be the judge presiding over this case.

The defense also claimed they were blindsided by Bonaventure's decision to step down but the prosecution said they didn't know that was going to happen either.

The current judge said she wasn't sure how to handle the issue so she would set a preliminary hearing date with the understanding that she would look into their argument to see what needs to be done.

Ruggs next court date is scheduled for May 4.

His defense team is also filing a renewed motion to suppress the blood test results on or by April 3.

In November 2021, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs' blood alcohol content was .16, twice Nevada's legal limit of .08.

In July 2022, a judge denied a previous motion to suppress those blood test results.

At the time, Ruggs' attorneys argued that police didn't have a legal reason to ask for a warrant to obtain Ruggs' blood and that probably cause didn't exist.

The district attorney's office has until April 10 to respond to this latest motion.