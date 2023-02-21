Judge Bonaventure recuses himself from Henry Ruggs DUI case, hearing rescheduled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeared for the first time in DUI Court at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

Judge Bonaventure began the hearing by announcing that he would be recusing himself and that the case would be transferred to Dept. 3, which is presided over by Judge Harmony Letizia.

KTNV Henry Ruggs III appears in DUI court with his attorneys on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Las Vegas Justice Court.

Bonaventure told the court that he had to step down from the case due to previous comments he had made about the case during his run for re-election. He added that it would "be in everyone's best interest" that he step down.

KTNV Henry Ruggs appears in DUI Court with his family on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Justice Court.

Ruggs is facing multiple charges for a DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor after Ruggs was reportedly driving under the influence at 127 mph.

Ruggs' DUI court hearing has been rescheduled for next Monday, Feb. 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court Dept. 3.