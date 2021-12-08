Henry Ruggs’ attorney’s to appear in court, attempt to keep medical records private

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Defense attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to keep his medical records from being released.

Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, claim that releasing the records violates Nevada's doctor-patient privilege law by allowing health care providers to testify in pre-trial conferences about Ruggs’ treatment following the crash on the morning of Nov. 2.

“Patients would presumably be hesitant to interact candidly and openly with medical professionals if they knew that conclusions drawn from those interactions could be used against them in future legal proceedings,” said one of his attorneys.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum, who’s been overseeing the case, said that medical records are a routine request for prosecutors to make.

Lawyers representing Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, are also fighting to keep her medical records private.

Authorities say Ruggs and his girlfriend were injured when Ruggs' Corvette slammed into the back of Tina Tntor's car. Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Washington underwent surgery on her arm.

Court records show Ruggs was driving 156 mph before the crash. Ruggs had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.16%.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to begin at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Vegas Justice Court.