Raiders' owner Mark Davis attends Tina Tintor's funeral

13 Action News
Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis paid his respects to Tina Tintor, attending her funeral on Thursday.

Tintor, 22, and her dog, Max, were killed last week in a crash involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.

The funeral was held at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on 3950 Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road at noon followed by burial services at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

Friends have also organized a memorial walk in honor of Tintor and Max for Saturday morning at 10:30 at Town Square.

Police say Ruggs’ Corvette slammed into Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. Investigators say his car was traveling 156 mph moments before the crash and that his blood-alcohol level was measured at .161, more than two times the legal limit in Nevada.

Since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support from the public for Tintor's family. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000.

