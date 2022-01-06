Former Raider Henry Ruggs court case continues in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are expected to be in court once again on Thursday. This time for a status check on the case.

The hearing comes after the Raiders have made headlines all week for yet another DUI case involving one of their players.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police say they found Hobbs passed out behind the wheel of his car a few hours after the team had celebrated a key win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hobbs was booked in the Clark County Detention Center for a misdemeanor DUI.

In November, Ruggs was arrested and charged with a DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Police say Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crashing into Tina Tintor's car and killing her. Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was .16% at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Nevada is .08%.

“We don't know anything about this case so it’s really not fair to judge anybody and to make decisions until all the evidence is out and we have an idea of exactly what his driving pattern was or what his alcohol level was. The most important factor, in any case, is the person's blood-alcohol level. That is step number one to see whether a person should be facing a DUI charge,” said Chip Siegel, a DUI attorney in Las Vegas.

Hobbs’ lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released this statement:

“The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas metropolitan police department to the news and media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”