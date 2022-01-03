Watch
Raiders' Nate Hobbs charged with DUI on Las Vegas Boulevard

David Becker/AP<br/><br/>
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) reacts after missing an interception against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 16:28:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs on Monday for DUI.

Authorities say they received a call about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, at about 4:10 a.m.

Arriving officers made contact with the driver, who later identified the driver as 22-year-old Hobbs.

Police report Hobbs was given a field sobriety test by patrol and failed. Hobbs was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI, a misdemeanor charge.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested following a deadly DUI crash last November in west Las Vegas.

