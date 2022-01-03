Raiders' Nate Hobbs charged with DUI on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs on Monday for DUI.

Authorities say they received a call about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo Road, at about 4:10 a.m.

RELATED: DUI Blitz results in 25 arrests over New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

Arriving officers made contact with the driver, who later identified the driver as 22-year-old Hobbs.

Police report Hobbs was given a field sobriety test by patrol and failed. Hobbs was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI, a misdemeanor charge.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested following a deadly DUI crash last November in west Las Vegas.