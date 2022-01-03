DUI Blitz results in 25 arrests over New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police shared what kept them busy during New Year's Eve and into 2022.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Monday that officers had eight arrests between downtown and the Las Vegas Strip.

And during a DUI Blitz, officers made 262 vehicle stops that resulted in 161 citations and 25 DUI offenses.

Below is a breakdown of NYE statistics released by the LVMPD:

Strip/Downtown events - Arrests – 8

∙ Felony – 1

∙ Gross Misdemeanors – 1

∙ Misdemeanors – 3

∙ Warrants – 3

DUI Blitz

∙ Vehicle Stops – 262

∙ Citations – 161

∙ DUIs – 25

∙ Other Arrests – 1 for Possession of a Controlled Substance

∙ Recovered Firearms – 1

