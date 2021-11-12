Former Raiders' coach Jon Gruden files complaint against NFL, Goodell citing 'malicious campaign'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden, has filed a complaint against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, claiming there was a "malicious" and "orchestrated campaign" against him.

Gruden resigned in October amid controversy sparked by emails containing derogatory comments.

In a complaint filed in court, attorneys representing Gruden claim Goodell and the league "sought to destroy" his "career and reputation."

News first broke of a 2011 email that contained racially insensitive remarks made by Gruden against NFL players association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith on Oct. 8 after reports were published by the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

Other emails reportedly use derogatory and homophobic names for Goodell and players who protested during the playing of the national anthem before the third trove of emails came out on Oct. 11. He released a statement announcing his resignation later that day.

Gruden was is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018.

Rich Bisaccia has been serving as interim head coach.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

