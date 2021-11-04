Watch
New video shows aftermath of crash involving Henry Ruggs III

KTNV
The scene of the crash that led to the arrest of former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs mug shot.jpg
Rainbow Boulevard crash.PNG
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:55:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henry Ruggs III and his girlfriend appeared shocked and distraught as they held each other on the ground after a horrifying crash that resulted in Ruggs' arrest for DUI resulting in serious bodily harm.

Video shared with 13 Action News by TMZ Sports shows the aftermath of the crash early Tuesday morning that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

It shows Tintor's Toyota Rav4 engulfed in flames as Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Washington, sit on the ground outside his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.

"OK, OK, here. I'm sorry," Washington tells Ruggs as he yells "F—-! Stop yelling."

Police officers soon arrive and a witness tells them the man on the ground is Henry Ruggs. "He plays for the Raiders," one witness says, gesturing to Ruggs.

Soon after, Ruggs apparently starts to lose consciousness and his girlfriend yells repeatedly for help.

"He is knocked unconscious!" Washington shouts. She tells Ruggs to look at her.

"Think about Kenzli, OK? Think about Kenzli, OK?" she tells him, referring to their 1-year-old daughter.

According to prosecutors, Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash and had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Both he and Washington were treated for injuries after the crash. Ruggs' injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Washington sustained a wrist injury that required surgery, according to Clark County DA Steve Wolfson.

He was released from the Raiders Tuesday night and appeared in court Wednesday. Bond was set at $150,000, which Ruggs posted. He was released on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor, turn over his passport, and refrain from driving or consuming any impairment-inducing substance.

