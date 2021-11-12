Friends, family, and complete strangers gather for funeral of Tina Tintor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remembering and mourning a life gone too soon... 23 year-old Tina Tintor was killed in the crash involving former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, and today she was laid to rest.

It was an emotional day at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, where Tina's friends and family, along with members of the community gathered to pay their respects in person.

Surprisingly, Raiders owner Mark Davis was one of the first people to show up. Davis arrived at St. Simeon nearly an hour before the funeral to pay his respects and he stayed throughout the entire service.

He was joined by dozens of Tina Tintor's family members and friends. They helped to bring in flowers, crosses, and finally, Tina's casket. The funeral service lasted a little less than an hour.

The Tintor family asked that the media not film inside the church, a request the media respected.

Attendees told 13 Action News the service was quite crowded inside with some standing in the lobby. Attendees included those who knew Tina well, and members of the community who had no personal connection to her.

A couple of those strangers told 13 Action News they felt the need to be there, in part to show support for her family, but also because they're outraged about the unnecessary loss of life.

"I wanted to send condolences, I wanted to send flowers, I thought of making a donation to animal welfare, which I may still do. Nothing seemed right. Then I remembered when I lost loved ones, the most important thing was the people who showed up," said Robert Kendzior of Las Vegas. "I didn't know her, but to see the tragic, horrible series of events and the loss of a young 23 year-old woman who had everything to live for, who was an animal lover, a people lover, it's just unspeakable."

"That's why I'm here, to do something. It's my little protest of drunk drivers, let's say," said a Las Vegas man named Robin.

After the church service, Tina's casket was transported in a hearse to Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery where she was laid to rest.

If you'd still like to honor Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, a special "pack walk" is being held this Saturday. Walkers are meeting in the parking lot of Lazy Dog Restaurant at Town Square. All dogs must be leashed and organizers are asking you not to wear any Raiders gear.