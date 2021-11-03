23-year-old woman killed in crash with Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old woman was killed in a fiery crash that resulted with charges against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police revealed in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Ruggs was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily harm and DUI resulting in serious bodily harm.

BREAKING: @LVMPD confirms Henry Ruggs, wide receiver for the Raiders, was involved and charged with DUI resulting in death. The driver of the Toyota was killed in the crash. Ruggs sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. https://t.co/opNNdCyIrt — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) November 2, 2021

New information indicated Ruggs' 22-year-old girlfriend Kiara Je'nai "Rudy" Kilgo-Washington was a passenger in the Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs at the time of the early morning crash. Washington was seriously injured, according to the press release.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the collision near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 a.m. They arrived to find a 2013 Toyota Rav4 in flames, with the driver trapped inside. First responders put out the flames and attempted to save the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

Based on evidence, witness statements, and surveillance video, police say investigators determined the Toyota was traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard when the driver of the Corvette, identified as Ruggs, veered into the same lane and hit the rear of the Toyota, which caught fire.

According to police, Ruggs remained on scene and showed signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation and is the 119th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year, police stated.

Ruggs is represented by David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, who released the following statement on his behalf:

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The Raiders also released an official statement noting the team was "devastated by the loss of life."