Ruggs' lawyer says he's viewing post-crash police body video

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III arrives at court during his hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. During a preliminary hearing of evidence, on Feb. 3, 2022, Ruggs III attorney, David Chesnoff, told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after the Nov. 2, 2021 high-speed crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs III his spot on the team. Outside the court, Chesnoff said he had not yet viewed all the video footage. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs' lawyer told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after a high-speed crash that killed a woman.

The former NFL wide receiver didn't have to appear in court Thursday with his attorney, David Chesnoff, ahead of a March 10 preliminary hearing. Outside court, Chesnoff says he hasn't viewed all the footage yet.

The 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick Ruggs faces prison if he’s convicted of DUI causing death.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the Nov. 2 wreck and vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs and his girlfriend.

