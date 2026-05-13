Suspect believed he would go to jail over child support before fatal Smith's shooting, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the shooting inside a Smith's grocery store that left a husband and wife dead.

Alejandro Estrada is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.

We brought you team coverage at the scene as this incident unfolded, which you can watch here:

Smith's grocery store shooting leaves neighborhood shaken; witnesses describe chaos inside

According to Estrada's arrest report, he was previously in a relationship with the female victim, but she was now married to another man, the male victim of the shooting.

The couple was identified in the arrest report as Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas.

Amanda and Estrada had two children in common.

According to police documents, roughly two weeks before the shooting, Estrada had told his roommate that he believed his ex was going to take him to court for child support and he was likely going to jail for failure to pay. Estrada had also been making arrangements to move out of his home and quit his job.

On Tuesday morning, Estrada was seen leaving his home at 6:46 a.m. wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Surveillance video from neighbors showed someone matching Estrada's description arrive at Victor and Amanda's home just before 11 a.m., but the couple wasn't home at this time.

Four minutes after his arrival, Estrada was reportedly seen walking away from the residence.

When police checked the couple's home, they found a surveillance camera had been ripped off from the front entrance and was on the ground. Also at the home, the back sliding glass door had been shattered, and a bullet casing was found on the back patio.

A bullet was found in the living room, and the master bedroom had been ransacked, according to the report.

Video surveillance showed Estrada arrive at Smith's around 11:20 a.m. Other video showed Estrada approaching the grocery store from the direction of the couple's home, police said.

Amanda and Victor both worked at Smith's but were reportedly there on Tuesday morning, shopping.

Estrada found the couple, closed in on them in one of the aisles and then shot them multiple times. Eight .45 caliber cartridge casings were found near the victims when police entered the store.

Patrons inside the store were startled by gunfire and ran outside.

Channel 13 spoke with someone who was inside the store when the shots rang out, and heard her feelings as a simple grocery run turned deadly:

Bystander recounts being inside grocery store when shots rang out

Estrada was also seen walking out of the store, but when he walked by the pharmacy drive-thru, bystanders confronted and restrained him until police arrived.

Estrada was found with three guns, including one he was carrying in his backpack, and multiple loaded firearms magazines. A bullet Estrada had matched the type found at the couple's home.

We obtained this exclusive viewer video showing those bystanders taking down the suspect until police arrived:

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

Estrada is set to make his first court appearance on these charges on Wednesday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m.

The store, located at 9750 S Maryland Parkway, remains closed on Wednesday.

Kroger, which owns Smith's grocery stores, provided Channel 13 with the following statement: