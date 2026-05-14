Las Vegas police seize $418K in stolen goods during illegal online marketplace investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than $418,000 in stolen goods were recovered during a recent investigation into an alleged illegal online marketplace, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

In a Thursday news release, LVMPD officials note the investigation began on March 28 with detectives from the Organized Retail Crime Section working to identify people linked to thefts of "high-value merchandise" from retail stores.

Police say the investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 49-year-old Roberto Fuentes, who investigators claim would purchase stolen goods and then resell them through different online platforms.

A search warrant was served at Fuentes's residence near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road on May 7. Police said detectives found more than 900 items, including stolen jewelry, watches, tools, purses, clothing and accessories, high-end sunglasses, fragrances, cosmetics, alcohol, and toys.

LVMPD The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it recovered more than $418,000 in stolen goods as part of a bust of an alleged illegal online marketplace. LVMPD The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it recovered more than $418,000 in stolen goods as part of a bust of an alleged illegal online marketplace.

An itemized inventory of the seized goods valued the items at more than $418,000.

Police say Fuentes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for charges related to receiving stolen property and organized retail crime.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Fuentes's alleged crimes or any related incidents to contact LVMPD's Organized Retail Crime detectives at 702-828-3591 or ORC@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.