Lockdowns lifted, students released from North Las Vegas schools after report of possible armed suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple schools in North Las Vegas were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as police responded to a suspect who was possibly armed.

This is a developing situation, but Channel 13 has learned that North Las Vegas Police responded to the area near Legacy High School regarding an active law enforcement incident involving a suspect believed to be armed.

As officers worked to safely contain and search for the individual, nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

This includes Legacy High School and Northeast Career and Technical Academy, both off Dorrell and Commerce.

Other nearby schools include Ruby Duncan Elementary School and Don E. Hayden Elementary School, though we do not have confirmation that these schools were included in the lockdown.

Channel 13 is hearing reports that as of 12:30 p.m., lockdowns were lifted at both Legacy High and Northeast CTA.

Students will be dismissed at normal times; however, police have asked the release times to be staggered due to the ongoing investigation in the area.

At this time, the situation has been contained, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing report, and we will bring you the latest as we learn more.