Suspect facing multiple felony charges after shooting leads to school lockdowns in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have learned the name of the man tied to a chase and hours-long lockdown at several North Las Vegas schools.
Police say Jallel Jenkins-Harris was seen concealing merchandise and acting erratically at a business near N 5th Street.
When officers arrived around 11 a.m., they say the suspect took off and pointed a gun at officers, igniting that chase.
The chase eventually led onto the campus of Legacy High School. Police say that's where the suspect showed his weapon. At least one officer fired their gun.
Police say the suspect also fired and was later found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The only person injured in all of this was the suspect.
Jenkins-Harris was taken to UMC, where, at last check, he was listed as stable. Police recovered a handgun from the scene. This is the second time North Las Vegas police have fired at a suspect this year.
Jenkins-Harris will face charges including two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm at a school, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, attempted home invasion with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.
He is set to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Saturday.
-
More than 900 items valued at $418K seized by Las Vegas police retail crime teamPolice say the investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 49-year-old Roberto Fuentes, who investigators claim would purchase stolen goods and then resell them through different online platforms.
Police shoot at armed man who ran onto Legacy High School campus during pursuitOfficers fired on a man armed with a handgun on the Legacy High School campus on Thursday, the North Las Vegas Police Department says.
1 injured, suspect outstanding after shooting by Rainbow Blvd., Red Coach Ave.According to LVMPD, it happened in the 4600 block of North Rainbow Boulevard around 8:26 p.m. One person was injured.
Report: Suspect had child support concerns before fatal Smith's shootingAlejandro Estrada is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.