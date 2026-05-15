Suspect facing multiple felony charges after shooting leads to school lockdowns in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have learned the name of the man tied to a chase and hours-long lockdown at several North Las Vegas schools.

Police say Jallel Jenkins-Harris was seen concealing merchandise and acting erratically at a business near N 5th Street.

When officers arrived around 11 a.m., they say the suspect took off and pointed a gun at officers, igniting that chase.

The chase eventually led onto the campus of Legacy High School. Police say that's where the suspect showed his weapon. At least one officer fired their gun.

Police say the suspect also fired and was later found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The only person injured in all of this was the suspect.

Jenkins-Harris was taken to UMC, where, at last check, he was listed as stable. Police recovered a handgun from the scene. This is the second time North Las Vegas police have fired at a suspect this year.

Jenkins-Harris will face charges including two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm at a school, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, attempted home invasion with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

He is set to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Saturday.