LVMPD corrections officer arrested, facing more than a dozen charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer was arrested Thursday and faces more than a dozen charges.
LVMPD said in a press release that Quincy Brown, who was been with the department since 2017, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:
- One count of open and gross lewdness in the presence of a minor
- Six counts of open and gross lewdness (1st offense)
- 10 counts of soliciting or engaging in prostitution
According to LVMPD, Brown will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation.
The department said Brown is assigned to the Detention Services Division in the South Tower Bureau.
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