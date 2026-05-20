LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two people were fatally shot inside a Smith's on May 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared body worn camera footage following the incident.

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Body camera footage shows aftermath of fatal shooting at Smith's (courtesy of LVMPD)

In the video, an officer arrives on scene to find people apprehending the suspect, later identified as Alejandro Estrada, in the pharmacy drive-through area.

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The police officer holding down Estrada checks on him and asks if he can provide identification. Estrada confirms that he's able to breathe, and denies having ID on him. The officer then shares that medical aid is on the way.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

"I'm just holding him here, keeping him in recovery position... Like I said, he's probably got a broken nose, and his face is jacked up," the officer is heard saying.

The victims in this incident were identified as Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas.

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Court documents revealed that Amanda and Estrada had two children in common. In Estrada's arrest report, it was discovered that Estrada told his roommate that he believed Amanda would take him to court regarding a child support issue about two weeks before the shooting.

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Estrada is now facing numerous charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure, and aggravated stalking.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

At his last court appearance, Estrada plead not guilty, and was held without bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 29.