Las Vegas police investigating overnight stabbing that left one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an overnight fight that left one man dead.

It happened in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said around midnight, dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a stabbing.

Watch the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police investigating overnight stabbing that left one dead

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man with apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel took the victim to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appeared two groups of people at the apartment complex got into a fight, and it led to someone stabbing the victim. The suspect had stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.