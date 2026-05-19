77 dogs rescued from RV in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE (KTNV) — Authorities in Mesquite rescued 77 dogs from inside an RV last week, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

The department said it and Mesquite Animal Control has responded to numerous complaints over the past few months about a home with "an excessive number of dogs."

Police said the owner of the dogs, identified as Giustino Laudando, violated city animal ordinances and was issued multiple citations. According to police, Laudando was arrested on two separate occasions for failing to comply with the cited violations.

Laudando was evicted from his residence earlier this year and stated at the time that he would be leaving Nevada with the animals. Police said officers learned that he stayed in the area on Bureau of Land Management property outside of city limits.

Laudando returned to Mesquite on May 15, police said, and was contacted by MPD and animal control officers. He was cited again for violations related to animal welfare and city code compliance.

Officers with MPD and animal control located and recovered 77 dogs from his RV, with many of them requiring "extensive medical attention" due to the conditions they were found in, police said. Since being rescued, one dog has given birth to four puppies.

"The Mesquite Animal Shelter is actively working to provide medical treatment, nutrition, and safe housing for all recovered animals. Due to the high number of animals and the level of care required, the shelter is experiencing a significant strain on its physical and financial resources," police said in a press release.

To learn how you can help the animal shelter, click HERE.