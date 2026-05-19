Former Mesquite police chief facing criminal charges for alleged improper recordings at Henderson City Hall

MESQUITE (KTNV) — Former Mesquite police chief Joseph MaQuade Chesley is facing criminal charges for allegedly improperly recording at Henderson City Hall.

The department said the charges were filed by the Clark County District Attorney's Office after multiple people reported the allegations to MPD.

According to the department, it began an investigation after the allegations were made and then handed over its investigation to the district attorney's office for review. MPD said the DA's office determined there was "sufficient cause to file charges" against Chesley.

The department said the city of Mesquite is not prosecuting the case and has not brought any charges against Chesley.

"The Mesquite Police Department remains committed to the fair administration of justice. We take all reports of criminal conduct seriously and conduct investigations with professionalism, integrity, and impartiality, regardless of the individuals involved," the department said in a press release.

Chesley was terminated by city council in March 2025, following allegations of misconduct, including threatening officers and retaliation.

During public comment at a March 2025 city council meeting, officers and residents said they had been threatened by the chief.

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