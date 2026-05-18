LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of walking into a south valley grocery store and killing his ex and her new husband made his first court appearance facing those charges Monday morning.

Alejandro Estrada is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.

He was arrested last Tuesday after multiple shots rang out inside of a Smith's store on Maryland Parkway that morning.

The shooting left Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas dead. Amanda and Estrada had two children, court documents noted.

In court Monday morning, Judge Amy Wilson said that Estrada created extreme danger not only to the victims but to the public with his actions.

WATCH her full remarks here:

COURT HEARING: Suspect in fatal Smith's shooting enters not guilty plea, held without bail

She said he had utter disregard for human life, and that the victims were parents of children who now face an unimaginable loss.

Estrada entered a not guilty plea and will be held without bail. His next court appearance on these charges is June 29 at 9:30 a.m.