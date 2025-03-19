MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — A heated Mesquite City Council meeting ended with former Police Chief MaQuade Chesley officially terminated.

Mesquite city council ousts police chief following allegations of misconduct

This all started after a city investigation into accusations of misconduct by Chief Chesley — including threatening officers and retaliation. The former chief was invited to speak at the city council meeting but didn't show up.

I watched the city council meeting where Councilwoman Pattie Gallo blasted the removal process and walked out before the vote, while Councilwoman Karen Fielding backed the police department, saying it's time for Mesquite to move forward.

During public comment, officers and residents said they had been threatened by the chief.

"I believe the city has a right to protect us. A lot of us have suffered dearly. We shouldn't have to be threatened to have our throats slit by our leader. That's crazy. That's something that should never happen," one speaker said.

"I'm proud of all of you on the council that voted to get rid of this evil that has infected our town for way too long," another said.

In the end, the council voted to uphold Chesley's termination and are now looking for someone to fill his seat.

