Las Vegas police arrest juvenile probation officer on sex crime charges, seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile probation officer was arrested last month and faces charges for alleged "sexually based crimes" in Las Vegas, according to Metro police.
LVMPD says Eddie Wide, 62, is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a child under his supervision and one count of child abuse.
Police say that detectives believe there may be additional juvenile victims in the community and are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.
LVMPD asks anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
77 dogs rescued from RV in Mesquite, police sayAuthorities in Mesquite rescued 77 dogs from inside an RV last week, according to the Mesquite Police Department. Another 33 dogs were recovered on Tuesday.
Suspect that prompted Legacy High lockdown had stolen gun, arrest report statesNorth Las Vegas PD says a man later identified as Jallel Jenkins-Harris was seen stealing merchandise from Target and putting it into his backpack. When officers arrived, he reportedly ran away.
Former Mesquite police chief facing criminal chargesFormer Mesquite police chief Joseph MaQuade Chesley is facing criminal charges for allegedly improperly recording at Henderson City Hall.
Suspect in fatal Smith's shooting enters not guilty plea, held without bailThe man accused of walking into a south valley grocery store and killing his ex and her new husband made his first court appearance facing those charges Monday morning.