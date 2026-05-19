Las Vegas police arrest juvenile probation officer on sex crime charges, seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile probation officer was arrested last month and faces charges for alleged "sexually based crimes" in Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

LVMPD says Eddie Wide, 62, is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a child under his supervision and one count of child abuse.

Police say that detectives believe there may be additional juvenile victims in the community and are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

LVMPD asks anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.