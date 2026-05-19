Suspect that prompted Legacy High lockdown had stolen gun, arrest report states

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details about an officer-involved shooting near Legacy High School and what led up to the incident.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man later identified as Jallel Jenkins-Harris was seen Thursday morning stealing merchandise from a Target store off 5th Street and the 215 and putting it into his backpack.

When officers arrived, Jenkins-Harris reportedly took off and pulled a gun out of his backpack.

He ran across the street to a residential neighborhood where he hid from police, documents stated.

Additional 911 calls and air support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located Jenkins-Harris near Legacy High School, and officers found him near the baseball and softball fields.

Authorities said officers yelled at him to turn around before firing two shots, which did not hit Jenkins-Harris.

Less than a minute later, Jenkins-Harris shot himself in the head and fell to the ground, police said.

Officers requested medical treatment and Jenkins-Harris was taken to UMC, missing a large portion of his jaw.

According to police, officers said Jenkins-Harris's gun was stolen earlier that day during a robbery near the Las Vegas city jail, and officers confirmed he was released from custody earlier that day.

Jenkins-Harris faces charges including two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm at a school, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, attempted home invasion with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.