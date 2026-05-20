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24 arrested after recent sex offender registration enforcement, LVMPD announces

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two dozen sex offenders were arrested after a recent enforcement operation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police conducted the 2026 Summer 2026 Summer multi-jurisdictional sex offender verification operation from May 11 through May 15.

This was an in-person operation ensuring sex offenders throughout Clark County were compliant with their registration.

By the end of the operation, 2,170 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in 11 arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

An additional 13 arrests were made for subjects with outstanding warrants.

Those arrested for failure to obey sex offender registration laws were:

  • 45-year-old David Conway
  • 75-year-old Darnell Banks
  • 55-year-old Charles Johnson
  • 42-year-old Gino Mondino
  • 52-year-old Ernest Ness
  • 24-year-old Lamar Stringer
  • 41-year-old Joseph Curtis
  • 36-year-old David Morales
  • 39-year-old Jermaine Faithe
  • 42-year-old Diandre Mosby
  • 44-year-old Derrick Wheat

The public has access to Offender Watch, a website that provides access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area.

This can be a great tool for parents to identify homes they may want their children to avoid.

Participating agencies included LVMPD and its Sex Offender Apprehension Team, U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, Nevada State Police - Parole and Probation Sex Offender Unit, Henderson Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and the Clark County School District Police Department.

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