LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Victor and Amanda Frias were shot and killed inside the Las Vegas Smith's grocery store where they worked. New documents are giving a clearer picture of what investigators say led up to the attack, and the good Samaritans who stepped in to stop the gunman are now being recognized for their actions.

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Las Vegas couple killed at local Smith's remembered; heroes stop gunman

The victims and what led up to the shooting

The smiles in their photos now carry unimaginable heartbreak. Amanda and Victor Frias were more than coworkers at the Las Vegas Smith's. They were parents, partners, and family. A memorial now sits outside the store where the couple spent so much of their time.

Amanda Whitchurch, a friend, said that "[Amanda] was a beautiful person and so was her husband. She was so happy."

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Victims in Las Vegas Smith's shooting remembered

Police say the two were shot and killed Tuesday morning inside the store. According to Metro Police, the shooting was not random.

Investigators believe Amanda's ex-boyfriend — and the father of two of her children — first went looking for the couple at their home hours earlier. According to the arrest report, surveillance video captured the suspect near the house, where detectives later found shattered glass, shell casings, and signs the home had been ransacked.

Then later that morning, police say 43-year-old Alejandro Estrada went to the grocery store and followed the couple through the aisles before opening fire. Shoppers ran for safety while investigators say bystanders tackled and restrained Estrada outside until officers arrived.

According to investigators, Amanda and Estrada had been involved in an ongoing custody dispute.

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"She finally found a good man and we were so happy and she got her life taken away," Whitchurch said.

Friends are now remembering Amanda as a devoted mom.

Whitchurch shared that "[Amanda] was available for her children no matter what. Always did their birthday parties, always there for them, everything."

Tonight, the store is empty, and loved ones are left grieving a loss that changed their family forever.

"I would tell her I love her and I miss her already. It's horrible," Whitchurch said.

Loved ones continue raising money to help support Amanda's children and cover funeral expenses. A link to that fundraiser is available by clicking here.

Estrada is set to appear in court on Monday.

The good Samaritans who stopped the gunman

Among those credited with stopping the attack is Darius Alston, a local barber. Outside his barbershop, Ellen Wendt stopped by to personally thank him.

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Wendt said, "I just wanted to come here and thank him personally. I'm a retired marriage and family therapist and wanted to offer him free services — to talk to them and help them out."

Wendt said it is important to support people who step in during moments of crisis.

Alston is one of three shoppers credited with taking down the suspect and holding him until police arrived.

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Another good Samaritan who helped is Mercontie Clark. We spoke with him today as he was driving back to Los Angeles to his family. Yesterday, he had a bandage around his arm and an injured shoulder. He said he is in a lot of pain, but grateful the suspect was arrested and thankful he can now head home to his loved ones in Southern California.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.