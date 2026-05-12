Police: Couple dead after domestic-related shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were shot and killed inside a south valley business Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 has learned it happened at a Smith's grocery store in the 9700 block of S. Maryland Parkway. Police say two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a suspect was taken into custody and "there is no outstanding threat to the public."

WATCH | Exclusive footage obtained by Channel 13 shows the moment a suspect was taken down by witnesses in the area (Warning: This video may contain disturbing content):

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

A source with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 they believe it is a domestic situation.

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Police say they plan to hold a news briefing around 3:45 p.m. to provide an update on the incident.

Hanna Manker was inside the store when the shooting happened and talked to Channel 13's Mary Kielar.

"Checking out and we heard about five or six shots," she said. "Everybody started running. I didn't know what to do so I ducked down with my kids."

Manker says she was inside the store with her two children, ages 1 and 3.

“It was not expected at all. Nothing seemed off in the store," she said. "We come to Smith’s multiple times a week, sometimes multiple times a day. This is your normal Smith’s … and you always feel super safe.”

WATCH | Shopper speaks on what she experienced when shots rang out inside the store:

Bystander recounts being inside grocery store when shots rang out

Kroger, which owns Smith's grocery stores, provided Channel 13 with the following statement:

"We have been made aware of a shooting at our store on 9750 Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. This continues to be an evolving situation.

We are cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. The entire Smith’s family is offering our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates and customers.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the police department."